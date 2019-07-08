Large crowds enjoy Coalisland Summer Bash

Large crowds enjoyed the fun along with the run during an evening of free family entertainment at this year’s Coalisland Summer Bash.

The Summer Bash activities organised by Mid Ulster District Council in partnership with the local community, Newell Stores and Keep ‘Er Lit Running Club, provided an evening of family entertainment in the lead up to, during and after the annual Newell 10K and 5K run.

During the evening visitors, runners and supporters enjoyed a host of free activities, including face painting, mini golf, arts and crafts and character walkabouts.

There was also live music from Coalisland Silver Band and popular local band the Crafty Crows.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Martin Kearney was on hand to the present prizes.