Launch of 5-A-Day allotments growing project

Residents across Mid Ulster are encouraged to release their inner ‘green fingers’ and get involved in the new 5-A-Day Allotments Growing project.

Recently launched at the Moneymore Heritage Trust allotments, this project will offer residents across Mid Ulster free workshops on a range of gardening topics including seed sowing, planting, growing herbs, container gardening and maximising the use of a polytunnel.

The workshops will take place at allotments across Mid Ulster including Castledawson, Carntogher, the Loup and Moneymore.

This project is funded by the Northern Obesity Partnership and run by Mid Ulster District Council in conjunction with Groundwork NI, The Conservation Volunteers (TCV) and local allotment/community gardening groups.

Attending the launch of this new project, Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Mark Glasgow said: “These workshops will not only provide the skills and knowledge needed to grow your own fruit and vegetables, but also encourage us all to get outside more which offers great benefits to our mental and physical health. And for those who may not have a garden, our community allotments are a great resource to try out your green fingers.”

Claire Ramsey, the Northern Obesity Partnership Co-ordinator commented on the benefits of this project.

“Gardening is a great way to enhance our health and wellbeing. Growing your own fruit and vegetables not only keeps us active and provides access to fresh and healthy foods, but can also have a positive impact on our mental wellbeing by lowering our feelings of stress, anxiety and depression.”

Debbie Adams, TCV Regional Director NI added: “This is a great opportunity to come along and learn how easy it is to grow fruit and vegetables in anything from a window box to a back garden. TCV fully support and encourage everyone to get involved in community growing projects, with food prices and obesity levels both on the rise, getting involved in your local community garden is a great way to grow vegetables, learn new skills, make new friends and be more active.”

David Mallon, Groundwork project Manager also commented on delivering the project: “Groundwork NI is delighted to work with the Council in delivering eight practical, gardening workshops in the Mid Ulster area. In doing so we are encouraging local people and community groups to sow, grow and eat a wide range of healthy fruit and vegetables, which in turn benefits their health and wellbeing.”

For more information on the gardening workshops please visit www.midulstercouncil.org/Allotments. To book your place on any of the workshops, please contact the Council’s Sustainability Officer on 03000 132 132 or by emailing Yvonne.Zellmann@midulstercouncil.org