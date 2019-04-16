Leisure centre to close temporarily for renovations

Dungannon Leisure Centre will close its doors for the last time from Monday April 29 as work starts on giving the existing centre, last refurbished in the 1990s, a brand new look.

The £1.8 million works due to commence at the Leisure Centre are an extensive refurbishment scheme and represent a significant investment in Dungannon and in leisure by Mid Ulster District Council, giving a welcome boost to the quality of leisure facilities which customers will experience and enjoy in the newly revitalised centre upon its reopening later this year.

The work ensures the current building can continue to offer a high quality, broad range of leisure opportunities in a revitalised, more modern environment until proposals for a new, state-of-the-art centre can be developed within the next five years.

The centre will close from Monday 29 April and it is anticipated that it will re-open in mid-October. Staff currently employed will be redeployed to other nearby Council facilities. Gym memberships are valid in other Mid Ulster District Council facilities, or members can choose to have memberships frozen and then reinstated once the centre opens.

Arrangements are being made to provide courses in nearby Council facilities, such as the weekly yoga classes which will now happen in Ranfurly House, with other gym and fitness classes and activities taking place at Gortgonis Playing Fields, Coalisland, and swimming lessons in nearby Cookstown Leisure Centre. Calls to the Centre will be rerouted to the Dungannon Park switchboard and referred to dedicated leisure staff.

You can watch as the renovation of Dungannon Leisure Centre takes shape on its’ Facebook page, @DungannonLC, where regular updates on progress will be posted, or at www.midulstercouncil.org/DungannonLC.