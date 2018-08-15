Lissan House and Wellbrook venues

Heritage and history will be brought to life at this year’s European Heritage Open Days across Co Tyrone.

Lissan House and Demesne and Wellbrook Beetling Mill are among the venues taking part.

With over 300 venues taking across Northern Ireland, this is one of the largest free events open to the public. It will take place on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 September.

It is a celebration and appreciation of our rich and diverse culture and heritage where the ‘doors will open’ to historic buildings and monuments, some of which open to the public for the first time.

Adults and children will be entertained with living history, performances, arts and crafts and much more. The theme this year is ‘The Art of Sharing,’ meaning that venues will have the opportunity to share heritage stories of their buildings and their connections to locations and people through talks, tours, exhibitions, craft, art and performance or screen.

European Heritage Open Days, now in their 21st year, are the most widely celebrated participatory cultural events shared throughout Europe, and in Northern Ireland their popularity has continued to increase over the last few years.

Lissan House (open 10.30am to 5.30pm on Saturday, and 11am 5pm on Sunday) is situated at the centre of a 267 acre demesne of undulating parkland at the foot of the Sperrin Mountains. No booking required.

Wellbrook (open Saturday 1pm to 5pm) is a water-powered mill used in the manufacture of linen.

It’s the last working water-powered linen beetling mill and offers a unique experience for all the family in idyll surrounding.