Lobbying pays off as village street is resurfaced

DUP Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan has welcome the road improvement scheme in Tamlaght O’Crilly.

“This work comes following communication and site meetings with residents, community representatives, business owners and with Department for Infrastructure,” he said. “Initially this work was to only a small section of the road but following a site meeting and additional lobbying by myself the whole of the main street through the village is now being resurfaced as well as the footpaths.

“Each week I receive complaints and inquiries from constituents about defects and general road maintenance. Our rural roads are essential links for our farmers, rural dwellers and those going to work or delivering their produce to market or buyers. It is only right that those who live in rural settings also have a properly maintained road networks to help reduce potential fatalities or serious injuries.”