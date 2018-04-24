Local author and historian to give talk at Friends of the Somme meeting

The guest speaker at the April meeting of the Friends of the Somme Mid Ulster Branch is author and historian Gardiner Mitchell.

In 1991 Gardiner published the book “Three Cheers for The Derrys!” based around the recollections of his uncle, the late Jim Donaghy and the well-known local Somme veteran, the late Leslie Bell from Moneymore.

In later years an updated version featured the recollections of Jim Montieth who had resided in the former Old People’s Home in Moneymore for 28 years, and unknown as a Great War veteran until a few months before he passed away.

The book is the story of the men from Co. Londonderry who as young members of Carson’s Ulster Volunteer Force answered the call and transferred to the 10th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers (The Derrys) after the outbreak of the Great War.

Everyone is welcome at tonight’s meeting (Thursday) at 8pm in the RBL, Burn Rd, Cookstown. Those members going on the June Jersey tour are reminded that full payment is required on the night.