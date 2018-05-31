Local businesses urged to ‘Meet The Buyer’

Local businesses have the opportunity next month to explore how they can tap into the £4M contract to build the new Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Learning and Development Centre at Desertcreat.

Henry Bros, the company awarded the contract for the centre which includes a 6-storey tactical firefighting facility, a building with welfare and classroom facilities and a new access road to the site from the Dungannon Road, is staging the event in partnership with Mid Ulster District Council.

Businesses will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from Henry Bros, on June 25, discuss the opportunities to form part of the contract supply chain and register their interest.

Encouraging local companies to attend, Chair of the Council, Councillor Kim Ashton said: “This is a major contract won by a Magherafelt-based company which is now keen to ensure that other businesses in Mid Ulster and the wider economy can also benefit.

“As a Council we’re very pleased to be supporting the ‘Meet the Buyer’ event and I look forward to seeing a broad representation of businesses from the construction and associated sectors in the Glenavon on 25 June”.

Harry Henry, Contracts Director at Henry Brothers said he is delighted to be supporting NIFRS on this new project, he said: “We look forward to developing links with lots of great local suppliers and sub-contractors to deliver this exciting opportunity for the community.”

The ‘Meet the Buyer’ event takes place on Monday, June 25 from 12noon to 7pm at the Glenavon House Hotel, Cookstown.

For more information, contact Fiona McKeown, Mid Ulster District Council, Tel: 03000 132 132, E: fiona.mckeown@midulstercouncil.org.