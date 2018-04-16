Local engineer aims to transform lives

A Magherfelt engineer will travel to Rwanda this May to build a bridge providing safe access across the Giwsi River.

Philip Crossett will be part of a team of 10 engineers spending two weeks constructing the 45 metre suspension bridge for the 6,000 people living in Uwacyeza and Muganza.

The Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) is sending the team in partnership with Bridges to Prosperity, a charity committed to ending poverty caused by rural isolation.

Philip currently works as a KTP Associate for Queen’s University Belfast, working alongside partners FP McCann developing innovative research in precast design engineering.

He said: “The opportunity to take part in a project such as this has been great. I am looking forward to starting the project, applying my engineering skills and experience to have a lasting impact on people’s lives in Rwanda.

“The team has a fundraising goal for £15,000 to cover the cost of our flights, accommodation, food and vaccinations. We are asking the public to please support this worthy cause with an online donation.”

The Giwsi River is too flooded to cross for 120 days during the year and over the past three years, three people have died attempting to cross the river.

The community urgently needs a bridge in order to have safe, year-round access on both sides of the river.

Donations can be made at: https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/bridgestop