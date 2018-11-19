Long run for Translink staff

Staff at Translink’s Magherafelt Station are to run a gruelling 72.4 miles at the town’s Meadlowland Shopping Centre to raise money for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

The static run will cover the same distance as the 212 bus route from Derry/Londonderry to Belfast.

The Translink team will run the 72.4 miles over the course this Saturday and would appreciate plenty of public support on the day.

Sean Falls, Ulsterbus Service Delivery Manager, Magherafelt said: “This run is a fun and energetic way to support our charity partner, Cancer Focus NI and our campaign Travel to a Healthier Life.

“The team here in Magherafelt have been training together for weeks and are ready to take on this challenge to raise money for the charity and raise awareness of the early intervention and prevention services Cancer Focus provides across Northern Ireland.

“Please come out and show your support and also give what you can.”

Louise Greer, Corporate Fundraising Officer, Cancer Focus NI, stressed it was a worthwhile cause.

“We are so grateful that the staff of Magherafelt Translink have taken on this challenge,” she said.

“It’s a great opportunity for the staff and the Magherafelt public to get involved and raise money for such a worthwhile cause.

”If you’re in town on the day, why not pop into the shopping centre and show your support as they run the distance. They would really appreciate your support – and so would we.”

Cancer now affects one in two people and over 13,000 cancer diagnoses are made in Northern Ireland every year.

Cancer Focus NI is the leading local cancer charity and is committed to tackling cancer by supporting cancer research, providing services for cancer patients and their families and by advising people how to reduce their risk of the disease.

Louise added: “All Cancer Focus NI services are provided free of charge for cancer patients and their families but we do need public support to help raise the necessary funds to continue our valuable work.

“So we would like to say a huge thank you to the running team - the money you raise will make a real difference!”

Anyone who has any concerns about cancer can call the Cancer Focus NI advice and support NurseLine on 0800 783 3339.