Lough Neagh Rescue crew member 'leaves a lasting legacy'

Connor McGuckin was described as someone who "leaves a lasting legacy". Picture from Lough Neagh Rescue/ Facebook

Connor McGuckin from Ballylifford, Ballinderry, was described by the LNR in a social media tribute as "a dear friend and crew member number (39)."

Mr McGuckin passed away peacefully at home, and his Requiem Mass took place in St Patrick's Church, Ballinderry on Sunday with interment afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

The LNR post reads: "Connor was not just a crew member, he was a key role player in securing the future of Lough Neagh Rescue, delivering key projects and more importantly he was a great friend to us all.

"Connor will be deeply missed by all his crew mates within LNR and leaves a lasting legacy."

"Lough Neagh Rescue send their deepest sympathies to the McGuckin family on the passing of our esteemed friend and colleague Connor, brother of our crew member Martin."

He is survived by his wife Cora, daughters Emma and Aimee, and wider family circle.

---

