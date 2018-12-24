Lough Neagh rescue crew receives funding

Lough Neagh Rescue has benefited from £1m in government funding to help them buy equipment the need to save lives.

The volunteer search and rescue team will receive £7,437 in funding.

The grant will be used to replace an engine on the Antrim boat, water sled, basket stretcher and hand held radios.

Lough Neagh Rescue is one of 57 charities to receive funding in the latest round of the Rescue Boad Fund announced by the Department of Transport.

The scheme was launched in 2014 to provide £5m over five years to independent search and rescue teams working on inland waterways.

Volunteer search and rescue teams in Northern Ireland are among dozens of charities across the UK which will benefit from £1million in government funding to help them to buy the equipment they need to save lives.

Among the winners of this year’s fund is Lagan Search & Rescue which will receive more than £113,000 to buy a new lifeboat and safety helmets. Other teams receiving money in Northern Ireland are Community Rescue Service, which will receive £22,680.

Maritime Minister Nusrat Ghani said: “Our rescue boat teams are the unsung heroes of the UK’s waterways. Their commitment and skill keeps people safe on and around our rivers, lakes and inshore areas.

“Lives have been saved as a result of this scheme and our additional funding will ensure that these tireless volunteers and charities can buy the craft, equipment, and other resources they need to provide vital round-the-clock services.”

Secretary of State Karen Bradley said: “Congratulations to the three successful winning bids. This is fantastic news for the hardworking crews of lifeboats who provide an invaluable service - saving lives in usually difficult and dangerous conditions. This funding will go a long way in buying more essential equipment and supporting teams.”