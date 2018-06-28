Lough shore footpath will ‘increase safety’

Work is expected to start next month to bring about an extension of a footpath in Ardboe which will increase the safety of children and families walking to and from the local primary school and chapel.

Sinn Féin Mid Ulster councillor Ronan McGinley said Transport NI has confirmed it will commence work on July 18.

Councillor McGinley said he brought the idea to Transport NI in 2014, and has been lobbying for its delivery ever since. He said: “I am delighted to confirm that Transport NI have scheduled the extension of the Mullinahoe Road footpath in their Programme of Works.

“The work is due to commence in July 18, with the result of an extended footpath across the front of the chapel car park. This means our kids and families will be able to enjoy a safer walk to and from the school and chapel.

“I have to thank our local parish priest Fr Sean McCartan, who has been involved from the beginning. Through successful negotiations, we were able to secure the necessary details to make this project possible.

“Of course, any works will cause some slight disruption. However, Transport NI are aiming to complete this work over the summer holidays, minimising impact to the local areas.

“I want to thank Transport NI for confirming this work. I know there is a lot to be improved with our local road infrastructure, and Sinn Féin will continue to lobby for this to happen. However, it’s important to recognise the significant investment in the Loughshore area over the past several years.

“I will continue to lobby for more investment to bring our infrastructure up to an acceptable standard.”

Meanwhile, work on a replacement watermain at Tobermore Road, Draperstown, is scheduled to be completed by July 9.

The work, which requires a lane closure between Gortnaskey Road and High Street, got underway on Monday morning and has been causing delays for motorists.