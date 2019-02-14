Love in the ‘aisle’ for St Valentine’s Day as Cookstown couple mark milestone

To make this Valentine’s Day extra-special, Asda is celebrating with local customers who have reached a significant marital milestone this year – including one special couple from Cookstown.

Tony and Elma McMinn, who have been happily married for 54 years, are regulars at Asda Cookstown. The couple live locally to the store, with the weekly trip to Asda a set date in the diary since the store opened.

Tony said: “Both Elma and I really look forward to our weekly trip to Asda Cookstown – and when Community Champion, Janice, asked if we would like to celebrate our marriage in store for Valentine’s Day, we were chuffed! A big thank-you to all the colleagues for helping us to find love in the aisles of Asda Cookstown this year – it was great fun!”

Peter Beckett, Asda Cookstown general store manager said, “On the most romantic day of the year, what better way to celebrate than with Tony and Elma who love each other – and love to shop in Asda together! Our shelves are packed with a fantastic range of Valentine’s gifts.”