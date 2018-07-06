Loyalists to show solidarity by burning 'Mid Ulster Council flags'

Loyalist groups across Northern Ireland are showing 'solidarily' with residents on the Leckagh housing estate in Magherafelt whose 'Twelfth' bonfire was set alight in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

An appeal for help went out on social media following the incident and produced offers of providing and delivering pallets to the estate.

Loyalist prepare to burn Mid Ulster Council flags in act of solidarity

North Antrim Ulster Political Research Group (UPRG) tweeted: "Any loyalists in North Antrim or South Londonderry that can get any spare pallets or wood and either deliver it or picked up for Leckagh bonfire it would be appreciated by the bonfire builders."

A source close to theLeckagh bonfire told the Mid Ulster Mail: "There has been a big response to our appeal for help in re-building the bonfire attacked by republicans on Wednesday morning.

"Offers have poured in from across Northern Ireland, particularly Coleraine and Belfast.

"East Belfast UPRG are willing to provide pallets to show solidarity with the British people in Mid Ulster."

Flag being put up on Eleventh Night bonfire

The source also claimed that many bonfires on the Eleventh Night will be burning 'Mid Ulster Council flags' and claimed loyalists in the area were "under attack by a republican controlled council out to smash and erase our British identity."

"The flags are being distributed around the Province as we speak and will be burned to show solidarity with the British people in Mid Ulster," added the source.

Many of the flags have already appeared on lamp posts in unionist areas of Dungannon, Cookstown and Magherafelt.

Mid Ulster Council are currently carrying out a public consultation on the future of bonfires on council-owned property.

When asked for a response to the flags being burned on bonfires, a Mid Ulster Council spokesperson said: “In addressing any issues which may arise with bonfires on council property, the safety of our staff will always be paramount.”