Maghera’s ‘Big Breakfast’ plans

The Maghera Local Committee for Cancer Research UK has launched its 18th Big Breakfast and hopes that it can be another huge success like their previous events.

They would love to see the public come out and support their Big Breakfast on Friday, March 1.

The event starts from 7am and runs to 2pm in Walsh’s Hotel in Maghera.

A newly refurbished Walsh’s Hotel hosts this Big Breakfast just like they have for the previous events.

The Maghera Local Committee is grateful for the support of Walsh’s Hotel in hosting this event.

The Big Breakfast in Maghera has been the largest Cancer Research UK Big Breakfast not just in Northern Ireland but in the UK for the last four years and this is something the committee is very proud of.

The Maghera committee is made up of volunteers who are striving to bring forward the day when cancer will not cause destruction to families anymore.

These volunteers work tirelessly all year organising various fundraising activities to raise much needed funds to support the life-saving work of Cancer Research UK in Northern Ireland.

Cancer will affect one in two of us in our lifetime and with one person every hour in Northern Ireland being diagnosed with cancer, volunteers like the Maghera committee are all the more determined to fund research into curing this disease.

Cancer Research UK is very proud of the work their volunteers do in Northern Ireland and are grateful for their continued support.

Danielle Sheridan, Local Fundraising Manager said ‘People like the Maghera Committee and their Big Breakfast are the lifeline for Cancer Research UK Northern Ireland.

“Without their support we couldn’t undertake the vital work we do and support some of the world’s largest research programmes here in Northern Ireland.

“We are very proud of this committee and the hard work they put in all year long to raise as much money as they can for the charity.’

For more information on Cancer Research UK or to seek support on fundraising for Cancer Research UK you can contact the charity on 0300 123 1022 or visit cruk.org. You can also contact Danielle Sheridan on 07788 309209 or Danielle.Sheridan@cancer.org.uk