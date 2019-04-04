Maghera schools attend public realm scheme information session

Pupils from St Patrick’s College, Maghera Primary School and St Mary’s Glenview Primary School had a chance to hear all about the town’s proposed Public Realm Scheme at a special information session held last week.

The session was hosted by Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Sean McPeake, and was attended by Chair of Maghera Town Forum, Councillor Brian McGuigan and Bill O’Donnell from RPS, who gave a presentation and Q&A session afterwards.

Councillor McPeake said: “Public Realm improvements are about creating great places to live, work and play. It’s about making sure we can all live well together in a sustainable way.

“An important element of planning for future Public Realm improvements is obtaining the views of young people.

“As part of the Maghera Public Realm Consultation process I wanted to ensure that young people were afforded the opportunity to input their views and to see how the built environment in relation to good public realm design can positively affect them.

“I was delighted that so many pupils from Maghera Primary School, St Mary’s Glenview and St Patrick’s College Maghera were able to attend the event and contribute positively.”

Initial designs for a proposed £2.5 million public realm scheme in Maghera went on display the same day, in a following information session, giving local people the opportunity to view early design concepts show new paving, lighting, planting and street furniture installed in an area of the town which extends the length of Main Street, taking in parts of Coleraine Road, Station Road, Meeting House Avenue, Tirkane Road, Church Street, Glen Road, Hall Street, Bank Square and St Lurach’s Road.

The information sessions took place ahead of public consultation which is anticipated to take place on the detailed designs this summer.