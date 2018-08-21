Magherafelt bus stop raises safety concerns

Safety concerns have been raised over the positioning of a bus stop in Magherafelt.

The stop outside the town's Mid Ulster Hospital was placed on double yellow lines with the timetable facing towards the road.

Translink quickly 'sorted' the problem

Anyone using it would have to step on to the road to view the timetable details.

Local people complained to SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone, who got on to Translink.

Mr McGlone took to Twitter to highlight his concern.

"So, can a bus stop on a double yellow line? Better again, is it sensible for anyone to stand on a busy road to read the bus timetable?" he tweeted.

Translink quickly got on to the case and the bus stop was sorted within a few hours...and tweeted him back!