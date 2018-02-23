Magherafelt man at helm for Go the Distance!

Following the success of Go the Distance 2016 and 2017, this year sees the return of a musical extravaganza that combines both the worlds of sport and music in one spectacular concert.

Previously hosted in Lisburn’s Island Civic Centre and Newtownabbey’s Theatre at the Mill, this year Go the Distance will take place in Belfast’s iconic Ulster Hall on Saturday, March 10 at 7.45pm.

With songs from musicals, pop ballads and sporting classics, Go the Distance Bronze will transport its audience on a musical journey.

In association with the Mary Peters Trust, Go the Distance was created to help Dame Mary’s charity ‘Race to a Million’. The Mary Peters Trust was established to help aspiring young athletes to reach their maximum potential no matter what their background. The trust has been supported by some of Northern Ireland’s shining sporting stars such as Graeme McDowell and Carl Frampton. So far, Go the Distance has raised £18,000, and this year they want that figure to sprint in the right direction.

Mary said: “All these wonderful performers are generously donating their time and talent and helping in my ‘Race to a Million’ which will fund the sports stars of the future, so please book tickets today.

“Music and Sport have so much in common. The concert is all about talented people from both a musical and a sporting background and will be an inspiring and uplifting performance, I am really looking forward to it.”

Under the musical direction of the acclaimed vocal coach Magherafelt’s Ashley Fulton, Go the Distance will this year feature various soloists, Victoria College Junior Choir Belfast, The Lagan Seahorses Male Voice Choir Belfast, G&L Dance Academy Dundonald, Allegro School of Musical Theatre Portadown, Music Studio Ensemble Bangor, Abbey Gymnastics, Belfast and of course the Dame herself. Returning for the third year is Ashley’s exceptional vocal group Adoro who have fronted the concert for the past two years. This year will see the inaugural performance of Ashely’s new group Adoro Youth.

Musical Director Ashley Fulton from Magherafelt is “delighted that Go the Distance is back for another year in the magnificent setting of the Ulster Hall.” Ashley goes on to explain that Go the Distance combines music and sport as “to excel as a sports star is so similar to that of a musician. Hours of training, dedication and commitment, perseverance and above all passion!”

Tickets are £18 and £16 concession and all proceeds from the concert go to the Mary Peter’s Trust, so get your tickets now at http://www.ulsterhall.co.uk/what-s-on/all-events/go- the-distance- bronze/ and Go the Distance!