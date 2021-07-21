Male held by police following a number of thefts in Dungannon

They said in a social media post that in follow up searches of properties they recovered stolen items.

The police pointed out that today's arrest follows similar arrests of individuals in the town over the last week.

The post reads: "So here's the thing, burglaries and thefts are often carried out by a pretty small number of individuals, many are prolific offenders well known to us, some with a record the length of the M1.... but.... yes there's a but.... that alone is not enough for an arrest.

Police carried out searches at properties in Dungannon and recovered stolen property.

"If you have a theft from your business, regardless of how small it is then call us, too many think 'Sure what's the point' and the result is it passes unnoticed, but in actual fact lots of small thefts add up to a lengthy charge sheet.

"Todays arrest came from a crew in Dungannon Town Centre spotting two individuals well known to ourselves who were walking about the town, nothing had been reported at that stage but they kept a watch on them.

"We also put out the warning here and other crews spoke to businesses, sure enough before long the incident count started to mount up."

---

