Man charged over shooting of 22-year-old

A man in his 20s is due to appear in court today over a shooting in Co Londonderry in March that left a man in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in the head.

A 22-year-old man was found slumped in a car on the Carndaisy Road by a passer-by after being shot in the head.

Police said at the time that the shooting had happened on March 9.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed a man, 22, had been charged over the incident and is due to appear in court today.

“Detectives in Dungannon have charged a 22-year-old man with attempted murder and possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent in relation to the attempted murder of a man in the Moneymore area on Friday, 09 March,” the spokesperson said.

“He is due before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court today.”