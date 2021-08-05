Man dies after incident at NI meat processing plant
A man has died following an incident at a factory, the PSNI has confirmed.
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 3:03 pm
The incident occurred at meat processing business, Linden Foods, in Dungannon.
"Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating an incident in which a man has died at commercial premises in the Eskragh Road area of Dungannon earlier today," said a PSNI spokesperson.
A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSENI) said: "HSENI is aware of an incident in the Dungannon area and inspectors are attending the scene."
There are no further details at this time.