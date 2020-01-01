Man dies in New Year’s Day crash

A 19-year-old man has died following a road traffic collision on the Moneysharvan Road between Maghera and Swatragh during the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, January 1).

He was the driver of a red Audi car that was involved in a collision with a grey Audi car shortly after 2.30am. The female driver of the other car and two teenage boys who were passengers in her car were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries. Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Moneysharvan Road early this morning and who saw either of the cars prior to the collision or anyone who witnessed the collision to contact local officers in Magherafelt or the Collision Investigation Unit. Police are particularly keen to speak with anyone with dash cam footage of the collision. Anyone who can help is urged to please call 101, quoting reference 460 01/01/20. The Moneysharvan Road remains closed this morning while police continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision. It is expected to remain closed until lunchtime.