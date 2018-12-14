Man exposed himself in front of Subway worker

A man who “humiliated” a fast-food worker by exposing himself and talking in a mock-Chinese accent must pay £500 compensation, a judge ordered on Friday.

Karl Jason Chambers, 44, was also fined a further £500 for his drunken behaviour at a Subway restaurant in south Belfast.

The 44-year-old, from Moneymore, Co Londonderry, pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour and exposure with intent to cause alarm or distress.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Chambers entered the Botanic Avenue branch on October 20, pulled down his trousers and exposed his genitals.

“He wiped his penis along the counter while calling one staff member a ‘cheeky China man’,” a prosecution lawyer said.

“He then started to talk gibberish in a mock Chinese accent.”

Chambers was arrested by police at the restaurant.

Defence lawyer Pearse MacDermott acknowledged it was “an appalling set of offences”.

The solicitor said: “Mr Chambers is horrified by his behaviour.”

The court was told he had been in Belfast that day for a concert, but drank so much that he wasn’t allowed in to his accommodation.

“He’s a family man, deeply ashamed and has asked me to apologise to the member of staff,” Mr MacDermott added.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall described his actions as being strongly aggravated by hostility.

“The most grievous mischief in all this is the humiliation it brings to the injured party,” she said.

However, Mrs Bagnall accepted Chambers had displayed genuine remorse, adding that he has no previous record for similar behaviour.

Imposing £250 fines for each offence, the judge further ordered: “There will be compensation of £500 to the injured party.”