Man found slumped in car suffered gunshot wound to head - police

Police have confirmed a man found slumped inside a vehicle in Moneymore on Friday had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Detectives have appealed for information in relation to the incident in County Londonderry on Friday (March 9) when a 22-year-old man was found on Carndaisy Road by a passer-by at 9.50pm.

He was taken to hospital where he remains undergoing treatment.

Earlier this evening the PSNI revealed the information following 'extensive enquiries and medical reports'.

Detective Chief Inspector Will Tate appealed to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Carndaisy Road area of Moneymore on the evening of Friday, 9 March or anyone who has information which may be of assistance to police enquiries to contact Detectives at Cookstown on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1484 09/03/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.