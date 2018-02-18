Man injured as car ploughs into pedestrian crossing in Magherafelt

One man was injured in this dramatic crash in the centre of Magherafelt in the early hours of this morning.

A blue Volkswagen Bora ploughed into the crossing around half past mid night.

A police spokesperson said: “A 26 year old man who left the vehicle was detained by police and subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving and driving when unfit through drink or drugs.

"He has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

“A second man, also aged 26, was taken to hospital by the NIAS for treatment to his injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening at this time."