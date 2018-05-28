Man’s death ‘may be linked to use of substances’

Police in Mid Ulster are investigating a possible drugs link to the death of a man last night.

They have issued a warning about the dangers of taking unknown substances after the man in his 30s from the Moneymore area died late last night (Sunday).

Another man in his 20s was taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigating officers believe that others may have sought medical treatment and have appealed for anyone who has taken any substances and is feeling unwell to seek medical attention immediately.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Foster said: “We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 34-year-old man from the Moneymore area late last night, Sunday, May 27.

“While a post-mortem examination has yet to take place to determine the cause of this tragic death, a possible link to drug or substance abuse is a strong line of enquiry. A 26-year-old man remains in hospital where his condition is described as serious.

“Our investigation is at an early stage but we believe that drugs may be a factor in both incidents.

“We also believe that a number of other people may have sought medical attention last night after becoming unwell following the consumption of drugs.

“We are trying to establish the circumstances of what happened last night and I am appealing for anyone who was at the property on Northland Road in Moneymore or anyone who has any information about the incident to contact detectives based in Mid Ulster on 101.

“We would strongly advise anyone considering taking any type of substance not to do so. Our advice is very simple: Do not take illegal drugs; do not take prescription medication that has not been prescribed for you and do not mix either with alcohol. The consequences of ignoring this advice can be life-threatening.

“If you have taken drugs or other substances and are feeling unwell please seek medical attention immediately.

“If you see or know of anyone who is dealing drugs in your local area, contact your local police on 101 or call 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and pass on any details that you may have.”