Maud Kells set to launch book on 80th birthday

Cookstown missionary and former mid wife Maud Kells will be launching her a new book about her life at the town’s Molesworth Church next month.

An Open Door: A True Story of Courage in Congo will be launched a special event to mark’s Maud’s 80th birthday on April 1.

An Open Door is written in collaboration with her close friend Jean Gibson and published by 10Publishing.

It details over 50 years of dramatic, faith-inspiring and heart-warming stories. From delivering babies in the jungle, to being evacuated while rebel forces approached, to surviving a gun attack; Maud’s story is both challenging and heart-warming.

HM Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dr John Morton, calls the book ‘inspiring’ and Lady Sylvia Hermon, MP says it is ‘A wonderful account of an extraordinary life. A truly exceptional woman.’

Jonathan Carswell, President of 10Publishing, says: ‘It’s a real privilege to be involved in bringing Maud’s story to a new generation of readers and we’re excited about the launch.’ The hardback book will release on April 1, retail at £9.99, and will be available to purchase from local bookshops and online.

Maud is not long home from DR Congo, after taking medical supplies and baby clothes to the hospital, maternity ward and nursery in the rural Mulita area. She told the Mail before leaving that it would be her final trip.