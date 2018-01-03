Met Office issue Yellow weather warning for wind

The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for wind for Northern Ireland.

The warning is in place from 10.15am to 7pm today.

The extent of the wind weather warning

Advice on how to cope in stormy weather can be found here.

"Strong winds will continue through much of today," says the Met Office.

"Storm Eleanor is now over the North Sea and although winds are not expected to be as strong as during Tuesday evening and last night, it has left a swath of strong winds in its wake.

"Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are expected with some journeys taking longer."

The Met Office adds that "delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also possible, and there is also the potential for some short term loss of power supplies".

"This is an update to remove the warning from southern Scotland while including the whole of Northern Ireland. The level of expected impact has also been reduced from medium to low to reflect the general decrease in winds speeds."

Meanwhile the Chief Forecaster's assessment adds: "Storm Eleanor is now over the North Sea and will continue to move slowly away eastwards through today.

"Although winds are not expected to be as strong as Tuesday evening and last night it has left a swath of strong winds in its wake.

"Gusts on Wednesday morning are expected to reach 45 to 50 mph in places inland while along the coasts gusts as high as 65 mph are likely.

"Winds will slowly ease from the west through the day although a second peak in winds speeds is expected across Northern Ireland for a time during the mid to late afternoon."