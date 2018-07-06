Mid-Ulster Battalion of the Boys’ Brigade parade

The Annual Church Parade and Services of the Mid-Ulster Battalion of the Boys’ Brigade was recently held in Castledawson and hosted by the 1st Castledawson Company who this year are celebrating their 50th Anniversary.

The pleasant sunny spring afternoon was further brightened with the presence of Cookstown Sons of William Flute Band and Bruces True Blues Accordion Band, Bellaghy accompanying the various Companies within the Mid-Ulster Battalion.

1st Castledawson Old Boys.

1st Castledawson Company Colour Party carried the Battalion Colours at the head of the Parade followed by the Boys and Officers from the following Companies: 1st Armagh, 1st Aughnacloy and Ballymagrane, 1st Bellaghy, 1st Caledon, 1st Castlecaulfield, 1st Castledawson, 1st Cookstown, 1st Culnady, 1st Dungannon, 1st Maghera, 1st Magherafelt, 1st Moneymore, 1st Moy, 1st Newmills, 1st Stewartstown and 1st Tobermore. 1st Castledawson Company provided the Colour Party for the Junior Section Boys and their Officers.

The Company Section Service was held in Castledawson Presbyterian Church and was conducted by the Rev. Noel Muholland. The Junior Section Service was held in the new Presbyterian Church hall, conducted by the Rev. John Mullan and the Service for former Officers and members of 1st the 1st Castledawson Company was held in the old Presbyterian Church hall, conducted by the Rev. Alban Rankin. The collection at the Services was for the Battalion’s Missionary Fund was taken up by members of the 1st Castledawson Company.

The Battalion Christian Education Shield, Cups and Certificates were presented at the Company.

Section Service as follows:

Battalion Drill Competition Prizewinners.

GRADE 1

1st Place: Daniel McClean – 1st Aughnacloy & Ballymagrane

2nd Place: Kyle Fleming – 1st Magherafelt and Carson McClay – 1st Magherafelt

3rd Place: Jamie Martin – 1st Dungannon

GRADE 2

1st Place: Kai Elliott – 1st Tobermore

2nd Place: Harry McCloy – 1st Castlecaulfield

3rd Place: Jacob Bell – 1st Castledawson

GRADE 3

1st Place: Mark Furphy – 1st Armagh

2nd Place: Jonah Laughlin – 1st Cookstown

3rd Place: Nathan Fulton – 1st Castledawson

GRADE 4

1st Place: Luke Millar – 1st Dungannon

2nd Place: Craig McKay – 1st Cookstown

3rd Place: Matthew Currie – 1st Castledawson

The Company Shield for highest overall average marks resulted as follows:

1st Place: 1st Tobermore

2nd Place: 1st Castledawson

3rd Place: 1st Armagh

Mr Jim Thornberry BEM, Battalion President, took the Salute on the return Parade, accompanied by Battalion Officials, Mr Trevor Stewart – Battalion Vice-President, Mr Gareth Campbell – Battalion Secretary, Mr James Thompson – Battalion Treasurer, Mr Walter Mullan – Battalion Hon. Vice-President, and the Rev. Noel Mulholland.

On returning to the assembly point thanks were given by Mr David Fulton, Commanding Officer, to all Companies for their excellent turnout, to the Bands for the dignified way in which they led the Parade, and to all the stewards and the PSNI for their assistance during the day. The National Anthem was then played before the Colours were marched off and the Parade dismissed. The Battalion would thank everyone who helped to make it such a special day by coming along and supporting the Officers and Boys, and to God be all the Glory as we seek to fulfil our Object to advance Christ’s Kingdom among boys.