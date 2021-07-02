Mid Ulster construction firm shortlisted for awards

Managing director David Henry said they are “absolutely thrilled”.

He said: “These awards are the largest and most prestigious construction awards in Northern Ireland, showcasing the best of the construction industry’s achievements and promoting construction excellence.

“Our project at Davis House, HMP Maghaberry, Lisburn, is shortlisted for the Commercial Construction Award - above £1m and the Dryden Enterprise Centre, Nottingham is shortlisted within the GB & RoI General Construction Award – above £2.5m.

Managing director of Henry Brothers, David Henry.

“We are very proud of our teams who have delivered on these projects and congratulate everyone involved.

“We look forward to the Virtual Awards evening in the autumn when we can applaud all the construction companies shortlisted this year.”

