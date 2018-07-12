Mid Ulster Council appoints consultants to lead Maghera's £2.5m public realm scheme

Mid Ulster District Council has appointed consultants to move proposals for a public realm in Maghera to the next stage.

RPS will now be responsible for producing the economic appraisal and design concepts for the proposed £2.5m investment which would see new paving, lighting, planting and street furniture installed in Maghera town centre.

The public realm works, which emerged as part of wide-ranging Maghera Development Framework, are likely to extend the length of Main Street, taking in parts of Coleraine Road, Station Road, Meeting House Avenue, Tirkane Road, Church Street, Glen Road, Hall Street, Bank Square and St Lurach’s Road.

Welcoming the progress, Chair of the Council, Councillor Sean McPeake, said: “Completing the economic appraisal and producing initial design concepts are crucial elements for this project if we are to secure funding from the Department for Communities and ensure we can move from design to a reality on the ground.

“This is an important scheme for Maghera with the potential to enhance and revitalise the town’s retail core and I look forward to working with local businesses and residents as we move towards the next stage.”

A period of public consultation will also take place later this year before the economic appraisal is submitted for assessment in the autumn.