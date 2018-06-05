Mid Ulster Council elects Sinn Féin Chair

Mid Ulster District Council has elected Sinn Féin Councillor Sean McPeake as its new Chair.

The new Vice Chair is DUP Councillor Frances Burton.

They were elected at the council's AGM in Dungannon last night.

Sinn Féin's group leader Cllr Ronan McGinley said his party is "delighted" to see Cllr McPeake take on the role of Chair.

"His wealth of experience and his leadership will be a great benefit for the entire district," he said.

"Sean is a great leader and will be a brilliant ambassador for the Mid Ulster District. Sean has hit the ground running by outlining a number of areas he wants to see the council focus on. This will only build upon the successful service delivery the council has produced to date. We wish him and Councillor Burton every success for the incoming year."

Councillor McPeake and Councillor Burton replace Councillors Kim Ashton (DUP) and Mark Glasgow (UUP).