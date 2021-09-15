Mid Ulster Council’s Bin smART campaign shortlisted for award

More than 500 children across the district entered the Bin smART competition, which ran from the end of January to 10 March 2021.

The aim of the competition, which was open to primary-school age children who live, or attend school, in Mid Ulster, was to make children more aware of the items that can be recycled through the blue bin and enhance their understanding of the importance of recycling and re-using our waste.

The competition also gave parents the opportunity to do something more creative with their children during the lockdown and school closures happening at the time.

500 children across the district entered the Bin smART competition.

To enter, children had to create a sculpture out of the everyday recyclable items found in their blue bin with 10 lucky entries winning a brand new tablet.

Entries received included robots, a NASA rocket, a Formula 1 car, replicas of local tourist attractions including Maghera Walled Garden and Beaghmore Stone Circles, animal sculptures, colourful dinosaurs, and many more.

Speaking on the Bin smART campaign being shortlisted for an award, Chair of the Council’s Environment Committee, Councillor Wesley Brown said,

“The phenomenal response to the Bin smART competition surpassed even our expectations so to see it recognised officially with this award nomination is truly amazing and wholly justified! Families in Mid Ulster really got behind the campaign and this showed in the quality and volume of entries received. Children of all ages took part and really got to grips with the recyclable waste in their blue bins to create unique masterpieces. Residents here have certainly shown they are indeed ‘bin smart’ and receiving this prestigious nomination has just validated that further.”