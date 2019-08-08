Mid Ulster households could qualify for help with gas installation

Eligible households in Mid Ulster could benefit from a grant towards half the cost of a natural gas installation.

Councillor Martin Kearney, Chair of the local District Council recently met Firmus Energy to hear how local residents could be eligible for its ‘Home Comfort 50/50’ grant to switch to natural gas and improve the energy efficiency of their home.

In partnership with the Northern Ireland Sustainable Energy Programme, Firmus Energy is offering eligible households a range of benefits including half the cost of a natural gas installation, a remote smart thermostat, fully funded insulation measures and free LED lightbulbs.

The main reason for fuel poverty in Northern Ireland is a combination of our climate, lower incomes, and higher fuel prices.

Around 68% of households also use oil and this rises to over 80% of households in rural areas.

This over-dependence on one fuel means fuel poverty is particularly acute in the Firmus Energy gas network area where households have only had the opportunity to switch to natural gas in recent years.

Cllr Kearney said: “We are very pleased to support Firmus Energy at the launch of the new ‘home comfort’ scheme.

“Eligible Mid Ulster residents may benefit from this grant, which will offer significant financial help towards switching their homes to natural gas. There are a limited number of grants available which will offer significant financial help towards switching to natural gas, so any residents interested should contact firmus energy directly. Natural gas offers a cleaner, more efficient and responsive home heating system in comparison to oil. The added insulation package will allow families to save even more, which will help to lower household bills.”