Mild Ulster groups urged to ‘shout about your Social Enterprise’

Mid Ulster District Council and Workspace, as part of the flagship Mid Ulster Social Enterprise Programme, are hosting a FREE event for community and voluntary groups, charities and social enterprises in The Burnavon, Cookstown on Tuesday, November 6.

This event, which focuses on Effective Marketing and Telling Your Social Enterprise Story, boasts a number of high profile speakers including Dave Linton, the founder of the inspirational social enterprise Madlug, whose core mission is to help ‘Children in Care to carry their Lives with Dignity’.

In August, Madlug went viral and have experienced a surge in online sales. Those attending the event will hear about Dave’s experiences, get an insight into what marketing strategies worked and how Madlug has evolved into an iconic brand and successful social enterprise.

Following Dave will be Debbie Rymer, the founder of SAND Marketing and an award winning marketer who has helped numerous community and voluntary groups, charities and social enterprises build their profile and customer base. Debbie will highlight how telling your social enterprise story is an essential promotional tool for engaging with customers and stakeholders.

Patricia Elliott from Workspace will also explain how social enterprises can exploit

opportunities offered by social media to more effectively profile their work and promote

their products and/or services.

Launching the event, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Sean McPeake, said: “Empowering the community, voluntary and social enterprise sector to promote their work in Mid Ulster is the overall aim of this event. Workspace have secured fantastic guest speakers who are extremely well placed to provide advice and insights into tried and tested techniques which can be used by social enterprises to market themselves, their products and services, and also to grow their group and attract more members and volunteers. I would encourage as many local groups as possible to take advantage of this local event, a first for the Mid Ulster area.”

Michelle Clarke, Mid Ulster Social Enterprise Programme Advisor, added: “The markets in which social enterprises operate are becoming more and more competitive and it’s therefore important to put in place effective marketing strategies and plans. In our experience, all social enterprises whether big or small have an amazing story to tell and through this event, we want to give participants the skills to enable them to tell these stories as part of their marketing. We look forward to welcoming Dave Linton, the founder of Madlug to Mid Ulster, his story will no doubt inspire us and show us how social enterprise can and does make a real difference to people’s lives.”

The event, which is FREE and is open to all community /voluntary groups, social enterprises and charities in the Mid Ulster area, will close with a light lunch at 12:30pm, during which those attending will have the opportunity to talk to other key support agencies who will also be exhibiting at this event including the Charity Bank and Rural Support.

Due to demand, you must book your place either on http://bit.ly/SocialEnterpriseSeminar or contact Workspace Enterprises on 028 7962 8113 by Friday, November 2.

For further information on this event or on the Mid Ulster Social Enterprise Programme,

please contact Michelle Clarke t: 028 7962 8113 or e: michelle@theworkspacegroup.org.