Police in Mid Ulster are seeking help in trying to trace a 28-year-old man who is currently missing from the Newry area.

It is believed Thomas Ward may be in the Dungannon area.

He was last seen at approximately 0300 hours on 22/07/18.

If anyone has seen Thomas, or knows of his whereabouts, please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference number 1492 22/07/18