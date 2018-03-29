‘Monday madness’ as five drink drivers caught in one night

Police have hit out at what they described a Monday Night Madness in Dungannon - with five people caught out over the legal drink drive limit.

The stops cane last Monday when police arrested five people for drink driving offences in the Dungannon area.

A police spokesperson said: “Frankly this is a shocking and really disappointing figure to report. Those we arrested were of varying ages and included one female and four males. Two of those arrested had been involved in collisions, one of which involved serious injury.

“Why is the message not getting through? Never ever drink and drive. Please contact us with any information,,, those who do. We will be more than happy to remove them from the roads.”