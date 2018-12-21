Moneymore Recreation Centre receives William Keown Award

Moneymore Recreation Centre which recently re-opened after a £270,000 refurbishment, has been awarded The William Keown Access Award in recognition of the facilities included for those with disabilities.

The assessors cited the many features that were present, including disabled parking bays, all visibly marked and close to the entrance; tactical pavers, level threshold and touchpad access, tactile braille throughout the building and a loop hearing system. Their view was the refurbishment “was impressive throughout”.

On accepting the award, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Sean McPeake said, “One of the aims of the Council is to make all our leisure facilities accessible to everyone in the district and beyond. This new award is recognition of the Council’s commitment to ensuring that people with disabilities can fully participate in the social, sporting and cultural life of the community.

“This refurbishment to Moneymore Recreation Centre illustrates in action the principles of respect, inclusion and accountability by considering the needs of, and providing a welcoming environment for disabled people and their family or carers. We are continually working hard to provide an excellent service for all our users, and this is another step on our journey of improvement that we will continue.”

The investment of more than £270,000 came from the Social Investment Fund under its Community Capacity Hubs Programme and Mid District Ulster Council.