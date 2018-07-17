Mourners say final farewell to gundog enthusiast Alan Neill

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Stewartstown, Co Tyrone this afternoon for the funeral of local gundog enthusiast Alan Neill, who was killed in a road crash in Scotland earlier this month.

The 70-year-old, from North Street in the village, was driving a pick-up with a trailer containing a number of dogs when it was in collision with a lorry and car on the A75 near Creetown in Dumfries and Galloway in the early hours of July 7.

His funeral service at Donaghendry Parish Church was conducted by Rev Dr Adrian Stringer.

Mr Neill, described in a family notice as a beloved husband, much loved father and devoted grandad, was laid to rest in the graveyard adjoining the church.