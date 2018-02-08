Mum ‘will not be forgotten’

There were emotional scenes at the funeral in Coalisland of a young mother-of-two, who died suddenly at a house in the town.

Several hundred mourners attended St Joseph’s Church on Wednesday for Requiem Mass for Ríghnach Gribben, who was in her twenties.

The young mum’s body was found at a house in Millview Manor in Coalisland. It is understood the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Ms Gribben was the mother of two sons, Daithí and Dabhóg, and mourners heard local priest Fr Paddy Rushe describe her death as “truly a tragedy.”

He appealed for anyone feeling sad or fearful to “take the chance to reach out” and speak to someone.

“It’s a nightmare that the likes of this happens. She was deeply loved by her family and friends but sometimes even love isn’t enough. Words don’t express our sorrow for what you are going through at this time”, he said.

A number of items were brought up to the altar during the service, which symbolised Ms Gribben’s life, including photos of her children and one of her son’s blankets.

Fr Rushe told mourners that Ríghnach “did try her best” and was “a good mother”.

“Ríghnach was a great character,” he continued.

“She was colourful. She enjoyed being with her family and cousins. She was a strong person, outspoken at times and she knew her own mind, sometimes too much so.

“She was determined. She will not be forgotten”.

Fr Rushe also appealed to people who are feeling sad or fearful to speak to someone.

“The answers might not come straight away, there may not be an answer to your present difficulties other than time.

“There is nothing that can not be fixed or sorted out eventually”.