Mural plan for football legends

There are plans to paint a mural in honour of three Cookstown soccer legends who did or still play for Northern Ireland.

Stuart Dallas, Aaron Hughes and Ray McCoy have all brought distinction to the town and district over the years.

Cookstown North Community is proposing to carry out the work with support from Sperrin Cultural Awareness.

The mural is planned for the Millburn Place area of the town and the artwork has been drafted and ready for the work to commence during the Easter break.

A spokesperson for The Group said: “We in Cookstown North Community Group like to make a difference to people and the place we live,” said a spokesperson.

“During a walk round in the estate with the Housing Executive and Keith Buchanan MLA back in January the idea came about to put something on the wall to try and prevent unsightly graffiti.

“That idea is now going to be a reality with the support of all three players and Sperrin Cultural Awareness Magherafelt.

“We would like to thank all those involved with this project and like to see it being completed to add a feature to the area instead of graffiti. We think it is only right that these three individuals that have given so much to sport and are from Cookstown deserve to be recognised where they were brought up in some small way.

“We in Cookstown North are doing this small gesture in recognition of them.”

Any locals who would like to assist or be involved with this work is urged to contact Agnes McCracken or Hazel McKenzie.

Sperrin Cultural Awareness Association (SCAA) was established in 2007 and has worked to empower disaffected communities, raise mutual understanding of cultural traditions, engage with marginalised young people and develop communities commented

“On consultation with Keith Buchanan MLA and Cookstown North Community Group we were delighted to offer assistance and resource to this project,” the spokesperson continued. The connection between local players and the community is duly recognised and this project will add value to the legacy of their great achievements.”

Aaron Hughes has had the most appearances for Northern Ireland with 112, Stuart Dallas 36, and Raymond McCoy one.