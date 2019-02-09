Murder probe causes 'great concern' in Tyrone village

The deputy chairperson of Mid Ulster District Council has expressed shock after the body of a man was found in Clogher.

The PSNI have launched a murder investigation following the discovery in an alleyway of the County Tyrone village this morning.

DUP Councillor Frances Burton said she had no doubt the incident will have caused sadness and great concern in the local community.

She said the circumstances of the death were not yet known but local people would take reassurance and support from seeing more police on patrol.

Councillor Burton, who represents the area on the Council, said the village had mainly aging population and for something of this nature to happen is shocking.

"I would urge anyone who knows anything about this incident to report it to the police," she said.

She said as a member of the Policing and Community Safety Partnership, she would be offering whatever support she can to the community.

Sinn Fein MP Michelle Gildernew said the local community is in shock.

The Fermanagh South Tyrone MP said: “News that a man’s body was found in an alleyway in the McCrea Park area of Clogher has shocked the local community.

“The PSNI have said they are treating this as a murder investigation. Police are investigating and I would encourage anyone with information that could help to bring it forward.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Peter McKenna, from the PSNI ’s Major Investigation Team, said: “The body of a man was discovered in an alleyway in McCrea Park in the town at around 8.15am this morning. A post-mortem examination has yet to take place but I am treating his death as murder.

“A 33 year old female and a 23 year old male have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody at this time.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of McCrea Park last night or early this morning and who witnessed any unusual activity or anyone with any information that can assist my investigation to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 403 09/02/19.”

The police added that witnesses can call crime Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



Deputy chairperson of Mid Ulster Council Frances Burton