Nathan Carter coming to ‘Gig in the Garden’

The first ever ‘Gig at the Garden’ will take place in the grounds of Lissan House on Friday, August 10 and Saturday, August 11.

More Power To Your Elbow will play a lively, high octane headline gig on the opening night with rock chics Orlaith and Mollie playing support, alongside The

Quinn Irish Dancers.

Ireland’s favourite country sensation Nathan Carter will take to the stage on Saturday, August 11 with runner up of his Search for a Star competition, Emma Wallace, playing support.

Star of ‘Hit the Diff’ Ritchie Remo will get the party in full swing, alongside Hugo Duncan and Friends including Boxcar Brian, Susan McCann and Country Harmony.

The UK’s leading Garth Brooks Tribute Jason Hughes and local singer Justin McGurk will play support with Orlaith and Mollie.

John Paul Coyle, manager of Lissan House said: “Excitement is mounting as our inaugural Gig at The Garden is only a few weeks away and we’re looking forward to welcoming all the artists.

“It’s a unique and innovative setting for a music festival and tickets are already selling fast, so obviously the artist line-up is popular with people from Cookstown and the surrounding areas.”

Tickets for this jam-packed lineup cost £25 and are available from www.lissanhouse.com and www.ticketmaster.ie