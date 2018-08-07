Nathan Carter superfan search

One lucky Nathan Carter fan is being given the chance to win a VIP package to his headline concert at Gig at The Garden in Lissan House, Cookstown on Saturday, August 11.

The winner will not only win two VIP tickets to the concert and backstage meet and greet, but they will also come on stage with him to help sing the chorus of ‘Give it to Me’

To launch this competition, Nathan entrusted the amazing Gerard Butler to choreograph a fun-filled line dancing routine for a video at Gallahers Bar and Lounge in Belfast and recruited the help of Lynette Fay from Radio Ulster, Kirstie McMurray from Downtown Country and ‘I’m a Celebrity’ star Alex Best to join in on the act.

Nathan said: “The craic was mighty at Gallahers Lounge at Cityside Shopping Centre in Belfast, where the manager Fergal McVeigh stood us all a pint for Dutch courage, ahead of learning the dance routine.

“Thanks to Lynette Fay, Kirstie McMurray and Alex Best for being great sports!

“Send a video clip of you singing the chorus of ‘Give it to me’ to The Nathan Carter website www.nathancartermusic.com and he will choose who he thinks will be best up for the craic on stage.

“You don’t have to be a good singer, stage presence is everything and of course remembering the lyrics and having a lot of fun along the way.”

Tickets to see Nathan Carter, along with Hugo Duncan and Friends including Boxcar Brian, Susan McCann and Country Harmony available from www.ticketmaster.ie