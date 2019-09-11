New attraction celebrates town’s industrial heritage

An exciting, revitalised heritage attraction will be opening at Coalisland Enterprise Centre in time for the annual European Heritage Open Days this weekend.

The Coalisland Museum and Heritage Centre, managed by Coalisland and District Development Association, tells the story of our local industrial heritage and also the old Coalisland Weaving Factory.

The facility was originally located in the Corn Mill in Coalisland and was opened by the President of Ireland, Mary Robinson, in 1993, but has remained closed since it was moved to its current venue several years ago.

Funding for the redevelopment of the venue has been provided under The National Lottery Heritage Fund, “Great Place Scheme” as part of the project “Coalisland & East Tyrone: Historical Manufacturing Base for Mid Ulster”.

This grant was awarded to Lough Neagh Partnership in partnership with Coalisland and District Development Association, Mid Ulster District Council and other agencies.

Dr Jim McGreevy, Committee Member of The National Lottery Heritage Fund said “Great Place was a pilot scheme which supported partnerships to explore new ways to utilise the unique heritage of special places, stimulating regeneration and growth, and helping to address the wider social issues that affect each place.

“The strong industrial heritage of Coalisland and East Tyrone helped shape this area and its people so we were delighted to fund this project. It is fantastic to see the re-opening of the Museum and Heritage Centre and we hope people will come along and learn all about this special place”

Councillor Martin Kearney, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, added: “In Coalisland there’s no shortage of a rich and diverse industrial heritage to showcase and it is a credit to all involved that this centre has now been established to capture and chart this important aspect of the town’s economic and social history”.

The Museum and Heritage Centre includes two exhibitions. The first, ‘Coalisland Experience’, explores the rich manufacturing history of Coalisland and East Tyrone and looks at the coalmines, weaving mills, canal, potteries, brickworks and other factories that shaped the landscape and influenced generations of the people who live in this area.

The Coalisland Museum & Heritage Centre is open this Saturday and Sunday, from 1pm – 4.30pm. Admission is free. For further details, please contact Coalisland and District Development Association, Tel: 028 8774 7419.