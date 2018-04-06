New links help lighten the load

Local community pharmacists recently attended a ‘Making Links to Lighten the Load’ event organised by Mid Ulster District Council.

The event, held in the Greenvale House Hotel, was the second of its kind, built on feedback from the first event which took place in March 2017.

Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Mark Glasgow is pictured with Kathy Martin, Community Development and Health Network, Roberta Tasker, ICP Pharmacy lead, Una O'Kane, Mid Ulster District Council, and Florence Hand, NHSCT, at the 'Making Links to Lighten the Load' event.

Pharmacists and their staff were provided with an opportunity to learn more about local services currently provided in the wider Cookstown area.

It was highlighted that engaging with these services will enable pharmacies to support their patients by signposting them to appropriate services within their area.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Mark Glasgow said: “The aim of this event was to help you, the pharmacists of Mid Ulster, to create valuable links with local health and wellbeing services, as well as other pharmacies in your area.”

Roberta Tasker, Pharmacy Lead at Mid Ulster Integrated Care Partnership, added: “It was great to see so many of our local pharmacists and their teams participating in this event. By increasing knowledge of the community and voluntary organisations operating within the area, and how they can help or patients, this will help to ‘lighten the load’.”

The event was organised in partnership with the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, and the Integrated Care Partnerships supported by the Northern Obesity Partnership and facilitated by the Community Development Health Network.