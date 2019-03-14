New road markings 'vital' for road safety in Coagh

New road markings in Coagh are vital for road safety, a Mid Ulster Councillor has said.

Ulster Unionist member Mark Glasgow today he was delighted to see the work carried out and completed in the village, especially at roundabouts and junctions.

He said: "The work carried out has ensured continued road safety for the village and prevented what had potential of been a risk to road safety by the lack of road markings at the Bridgend, Tamlaght, Ballygonny Roads, Main Street junctions and roundabout.

"Daily I am in contact with Transport NI regarding road issues throughout the area and I welcome the speedy response by Transport NI in carrying out this much needed work.”