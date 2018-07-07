New tech platform could revolutionise our healthcare

A new technology platform, designed to bring a multitude of ward monitoring, hospital and patient management tools under one umbrella could revolutionise healthcare .

A partnership has been formalised between MOIC (the Medicines Optimisation Innovation Centre), CHIC (Connected Health Innovation Centre), Healthcare Analytics, RF Proximity, and Multitone Electronics to trial the new platform in Antrim Area Hospital, designed to centralise the way technology is hosted.

MOIC, who have already been involved in research and development for many innovations throughout health and social care will help implement the test-bed, which will incorporate two new pieces of monitoring software into the platform for community stores management and beds management, with a view to adding further solutions at a later date.

The community stores management software, developed in conjunction with Healthcare Analytics and Multitone will launch first.