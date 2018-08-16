New venue for Citizens Advice

Citizens Advice Mid Ulster have changed venue in the Coalisland area due to the upcoming closure of the current venue, Community Centre Western House, the organisation has secured a new location.

Since expanding their service provision throughout the Mid Ulster District Council area, Citizens Advice Mid Ulster has been working against poverty and meeting the information and advice needs of around 95,000 people per year.

Following the award of the Mid Ulster District Council contract to provide generalist advice and information services in the area, there has been an expansion of the service with the opening of a new Magherafelt office as well as an additional eight outreach venues across the region including south Tyrone.

Citizens Advice Mid Ulster has had an ongoing presence in Coalisland. This has been instrumental in providing support to the residents of Coalisland to provide advice on benefits, employment, debt, consumer, housing, immigration, law and courts and health. In particular, the service has supported local residents through the recent introduction of Universal Credit in the area in March 2018.

Citizens Advice Mid Ulster will now be hosted in Coalisland by the Lilac Centre, 3 Barrack Street, Coalisland, Dungannon BT71 4JG. This outreach will run weekly each Thursday between 9am and 4pm. During this time, members of the public can drop in between 9am – 12pm, or alternatively pre-book an appointment.

The Lilac Centre aim to impact on Health & Wellbeing in The Mid Ulster Area and provide Services to those affected by cancer. Margaret, Manager of The Lilac Centre says, “We are very excited to be collaborating with Citizens Advice Mid Ulster in Coalisland and the main aim is not to lose this must needed service in the heart of the area”. The Coalisland outreach in the Lilac Centre will commence from 16th August.

Citizens Advice Mid Ulster have primary offices including Cookstown Office - 7-11 William Street, Cookstown, BT80 8AX; Dungannon Office - 5-6 Feeny’s Lane, Dungannon, BT70 1TX; Magherafelt Office - 80-82 Rainey Street, Magherafelt, BT45 5AJ.

The Mid Ulster Advice Line is open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday on 028 8676 6126.