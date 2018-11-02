NI grandfather who died suddenly on Monday to be laid to rest today

A recently retired grandfather from Moneymore in Co. Londonderry who died suddenly on Monday will be laid to rest today.

John Forrest, (65), was working at clearing gutters at a house in Cookstown when the owner of the house returned from a walk to find Mr. Forrest on the ground.

It was initially believed that Mr. Forrest had died as the result of a fall but the results of the post-mortem were not consistent with that type of incident.

Mr. Forrest's funeral service will take place in Donaghey Congregational Church at 1pm on Friday and will be followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.